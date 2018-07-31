Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show’s Monday night episode by discussing the elephant in presumably every room at CBS, the network’s “chairman and man I hope isn’t watching tonight’s monologue” Les Moonves. It’s a solid tutorial for every person who has returned or will return from a vacation weekend with the fam, only to learn their boss now has their very own Ronan Farrow exposé in The New Yorker. “Ronan isn’t exactly known for his puff pieces about glamping,” Colbert mused. The late-night host promised more on Moonves, and the allegedly “practiced” pattern of sexual harassment he’s been accused of by six women, later in the evening, “assuming we make it past the commercial break.”

Related CBS Will Conduct Independent Investigation Into Les Moonves Allegations