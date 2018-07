Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The latest casting news for Disney’s Frozen sequel will melt your heart, and then freeze it again in a raw show of supernatural power only true sisterhood can control. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks for two unspecified roles in the upcoming Frozen 2. While descriptions of their specific characters aren’t yet available, they will be joining returning Frozen stars Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and, presumably, so, so, so much snow.