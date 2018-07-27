Steve Carell Is Hot, and Britney Spears Says So!

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night, Britney Spears joined Fallon for a cool-teen sketch: the two played camp friends, Sara and Abby (Spears), who had reunited. They caught up with girl talk, Fashion Freeze, and a speed round of “Ew!” During the game, Abby confessed a truth that we all ought to become more comfortable with: Steve Carell is hot! “So cute,” Abby said. “He’s like a really talented actor. Have you ever seen Despicable Me 3?” And Beautiful Boy promo begins in 3, 2, 1 … now!