Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

What can he say, Steven Moffat just can’t resist some timey-wimey storytelling. THR is reporting that Moffat, perhaps best known for his television work across the pond with Doctor Who and Sherlock, will be adapting The Time Traveler’s Wife as an HBO series. Audrey Niffenegger’s popular novel was released in 2003 and already spurred a romantic film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, but the network promises a more dramatic version with Moffat at the helm. “I fell in love with it,” he said about the novel, which, as you can probably surmise, is a love story with heavy time travel elements. “In fact, I wrote a Doctor Who episode called ‘The Girl in the Fireplace’ as a direct response to it. When, in her next novel, Audrey had a character watching that very episode, I realized she was probably on to me. All these years later, the chance to adapt the novel itself, is a dream come true.” All the other stuff you’d like to know — casting, premiere date — will crop up in due time.