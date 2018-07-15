Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Threatens to Expose the ‘#MeToo Issues’ of James Woods

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw

Maybe he’s acting out because his agent dropped him on the Fourth of July. James Woods, who was accused of creepy, misogynistic behavior by Amber Tamblyn in an open letter last year, is now feeling the wrath of lawyer Michael Avenatti, who’s threatening to expose his alleged history of #MeToo-related problems. (Most prominently, Avenatti represented Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump.) This threat came following a tweet Woods wrote about Avenatti, which featured a screenshot of the lawyer protesting Trump in London.

“Oh, look,” Woods wrote. “The real diapered, hot air balloon…” Shortly thereafter, Avenatti then booked a ticket to the Threat Express: “Has Been Jimbo: You know what I love? Every time you pop off about me, one or two more women contact my [office] and describe your harassment/assault of them and #MeToo issues, seeking representation. Keep playing games and you will be next. I promise.”

Has Been Jimbo: You know what I love? Every time you pop off about me, one or two more women contact my ofc and describe your harassment/assault of them and #MeToo issues, seeking representation. Keep playing games and you will be next. I promise. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 14, 2018

Woods has yet to keep this Twitter communique going. Tamblyn previously wrote about an unsettling encounter she had with Woods as a teenager, which was corroborated by a friend: “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”