Starz to Get Even More Wine Drunk with Sweetbitter Season 2

Uncork your bottles of Albert Boxler Riesling, friends! Sweetbitter was picked up for a second season. “Season one gave audiences a taste of the characters and backstory of an upscale New York restaurant, leaving them wanting more — which we will deliver with a second helping of Sweetbitter,” Chris Albrecht, president and CEO of Starz, said in a release from the network. “The immersion of the audience into the world in and around the restaurant will deepen as the series looks further into the complexities of Tess’ awakening and the lives of her new friends and colleagues in the second season.” Sweetbitter’s first season premiered in May to mixed reviews. Congrats Sweetbitter fans — you’re getting seconds!