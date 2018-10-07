Terry Crews Calls Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Cancellation ‘the Shock of a Lifetime’

During his appearance on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Terry Crews took a moment to reflect on the wild ride he experienced back in May when Fox unexpectedly canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, only for NBC to save the show in just 31 hours. After calling the news of the initial cancellation “the most dramatic thing ever” and “the shock of a lifetime,” Crews tells Kimmel about how the cast turned to their WhatsApp group chat to commiserate. “We all were like, ‘Oh my God, what do we do?’ It was horrible. And then the internet — the internet flipped out!” he says. “There’s never been a greater example [of] the difference between Nielsen ratings and what people are actually watching than Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” As for how Crews felt after NBC saved the show, he tells Kimmel, “The only thing I can really compare it to is when my wife let me back in the house.”