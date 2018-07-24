The Best Horror Movies You Can Stream on Netflix

Photo: Netflix

How many times have you done the infinity scroll on Netflix, only to spend so much time searching for The Right Thing to watch that you just give up entirely and go to bed without choosing anything at all? Listen, the glut of options on streaming services is going to stay overwhelming — but what if you could at least have a manageable guide to the horror movies?

Below, you’ll find a curated list of the best horror film options available on Netflix. You can think of it as a living document. As your spooky tour guide, Vulture will test out every single horror title on the streaming service, and add entries to this list that are worth wading through the seas of content to check out. We’ll also remove films if they expire. Now stop scrolling and rest your weary click fingers. Vulture has you covered.

1922 (2017)

This Stephen King adaptation is one of those that seeps into your blood and poisons it. Thomas Jane stars as Wilfred James, a provincial man who manipulates his teenage son (Dylan Schmid) into helping kill his mother (Molly Parker) so she can’t take her share of the family’s money and ship off to the big city — effectively leaving their farm to die. Wilfred and his boy struggle to cope with what they’ve done, and must try to survive their now-cursed life as killers.

A Dark Song (2016)

This Irish horror film mines terror from grief. A mother who lost her son becomes desperate to connect with him once more, so she hires a occultist to lead her through a months-long ritual that will ideally open a door to a spiritual plane where the soul of her son resides. He may be a charlatan or he may be for real, but once the house is bound, they must both stay inside until the process is complete. It’s emotionally punishing and visually haunting, with gripping performances from both of the film’s stars.

Antibirth (2016)

What if Natasha Lyonne and Chloë Sevigny played a pair of burnout best friends, and Lyonne’s character got pregnant under shady circumstances and ended up rapidly gestating some grotesque entity in her womb? Then you’d have Antibirth! Danny Perez wrote and directed this wild body-horror trip that aims to gross you out, and lets the chemistry of Lyonne and Sevigny do the rest of the work.

The Babadook (2014)

This Australian movie, about a widow and her son struggling to adapt after suffering a traumatic loss, is not only a great haunted-house movie and psychological torture chamber, it’s also the home of horror’s most surprising gay icon. The Babadook is a boogeyman type, but he’s also just an outsider trying to be understood — and a monster who loves drama. This is high-class, beautifully art-directed horror.

The Babysitter (2017)

McG directed this Netflix original that’s some of the most fun the slasher genre has offered in years. With mom and dad out of town, Cole (Judah Lewis) is left at home with his ultracool babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving). She’s his friend and protector, and he’s got a massive crush on her, but their relationship will take a hit when he learns she’s a disciple of Satan who needs his virgin blood to perform rituals. Bummer! This one has a lot of blood and a lot of heart.

Baskin (2015)

Turkish writer and director Can Evrenol really made an impression with his debut feature. This one is for the hard-core set, the ones who search for GIFs of torture scenes from Event Horizon just so they can pause on each frame. Responding to a call for backup, a group of police officers ends up and a building that screams “Absolutely do not go inside!” But of course they go anyway, and find a putrid abattoir filled with perversions and plenty of nightmare fuel. The officers have found a door to Hell — and even if any of them get out alive, would they even want to go on living after witnessing such horrors?

Before I Wake (2016)

Mike Flanagan does a really good job directing consistent, quality horror films. He brought you Gerald’s Game, Oculus, and he even saved Ouija 2: Origin of Evil. Before I Wake is another horrors-of-the-home kind of movie, and it stars Kate Bosworth and Thomas Jane as two parents mourning the loss of their son as they adopt a sweet little boy with secrets. Little Cody (Jacob Tremblay) has vivid dreams, and they can manifest into reality — which means his nightmares can too. If you liked Insidious, you’ll probably enjoy this one, too.

Blood Glacier (2013)

There are multiple levels of bad horror, and Blood Glacier falls into the good-bad category, because there’s definitely time on an aimless Tuesday night for a creature feature about a bleeding glacier that’s connected to a bunch of crazy wildlife mutations on an Austrian mountaintop.

Cabin Fever (2002)

The gross-out 2000s didn’t get much grosser at the studio level than Cabin Fever, Eli Roth’s contagion horror about a group of friends looking for sexy good times during a cabin in the woods vacation. As always with Roth, it includes sight gags with a heavy dose of “Because we can!” nihilism, and it marked a distinct era in 21st-century American horror.

Cargo (2018)

Cargo is the best of what we’re calling the emo zombie wave in horror. It stars Martin Freeman as a man who has just lost his wife to infection, and who is also staring down his own rabid turn. He’s got just 48 hours until he becomes one of the walking dead roaming the Australian landscape, and in that time he must find a suitable safe haven for his baby daughter. It’s well-acted, and adds a few wrinkles to the standard zombie mythology.

Carnage Park (2016)

When a convict on the run takes a young woman hostage, he never expected to end up driving into a hunting ground manned by an insane Vietnam vet who enjoys sport killing on his property. Carnage is set in 1978, and has a very Texas Chainsaw Massacre feel to it. The captive woman, Vivian, is played by the ever-impressive Ashley Bell, and the movie is well worth it to watch her play cat and mouse with a madman.

Children of the Corn (1984)

﻿Creepy kids is subgenre unto itself among horror movies, but after all these years, John Franklin’s portrayal of child preacher Isaac Chroner might still be the creepiest. Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton star here as a couple driving through the corn belt on their way to his new job, but when they find a dead boy in the middle of the road they end up in a Nebraska town where all the children have killed their parents. This is a cheesy, and thanks to Franklin, chilling classic.

Clown (2014)

There’s a lot of clown horror out there, but not a lot of great clown horror. This movie sidesteps the standard demonic circus performer setup by making the suit an evil entity. It fuses to the wearer like a new skin and eventually results in the full physical and spiritual takeover of its host, who, in the case of Clown, is a well-meaning dad who finds it in a box and throws it on for his son’s birthday party. But will he ever be able to get it off?

The Collection (2012)

Coming out in 2012, The Collection arrived at the very tail end of the “torture porn” wave that surged out of the aughts. It could have been a tired exercise in brutality, but Marcus Dunstan’s movie actually serves as an outstanding showcase for the movie’s Final Girl, Elena (powered by a thrilling turn from Emma Fitzpatrick). The movie opens with a truly epic opening kill (more of an opening slaughter, really), which sets up Elena to outsmart the Collector for the rest of the movie in hopes of surviving. It’s the truly rare body-count movie where the heroine makes all the smart choices you scream at her through the screen.

The Conjuring (2013)

Director James Wan hit the pinnacle of his achievements in horror with this stylish, thrilling ghost story. It stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the real-life paranormal problem-solvers Ed and Lorraine Warren. They’re called in by a mother (Lili Taylor) who is trying to protect her family from malevolent manifestations. See the movie that made hand-clapping terrifying!

Convergence (2015)

This economy-sized thriller punches far above its weight with the scares it delivers. Set in and around a single San Francisco house and taking place over the course of one night, Convergence follows a group of friends having a dinner party on the same night a comet is scheduled to pass over Earth. As everyone in the house starts to suspect that time and space aren’t playing by the rules anymore, they succumb to their worst impulses and slowly slide into chaos. The story is dense enough to trap you in your mind but accessible enough to keep from getting too convoluted, and the intimacy of it makes watching these friends fight with each feel totally claustrophobic. This is how you do good science fiction on a supertight budget.

Creep (2014)

Creep is as simple as it is effective. Mark Duplass co-stars in and produced this lean horror movie from writer, director, and fellow star Patrick Brice. Duplass plays Josef, and man with terminal cancer who recruits a videographer (Brice) to film him at a remote cabin so that he may leave behind a video diary for his young son. Well, that’s who Josef says he is, but of course Josef is lying, and over the course of a day and night, Brice becomes the unwilling plaything of a devious killer who likes to toy with his victims before he kills them. Filmed on a hand cam, Creep is tense and claustrophobic, with Duplass embodying a terrifyingly believable maniac whom you could meet in line at a coffee shop.

Creep 2 (2017)

The first Creep ended so perfectly that a sequel seemed like it could have worn out a good thing, but a new onscreen foil for Duplass made for a second go-round that exceeded the original. This time, Duplass plays Aaron and Desiree Akhavan plays Sara, and this time he’s radically honest with his videographer. He is a serial killer, and wants her to make a documentary about him and his 39 murders. Sara of course doesn’t buy it, but as an aspiring filmmaker who wants to get to the truth of her subjects she is game to participate in his conceit — and ends up pushing him further than he was prepared to go. Akhavan is an outstanding counterpart to Duplass, and the ever-changing gender power dynamic between the two makes Sara an unusually powerful victim/heroine. Don’t watch either of the Creep movies in an empty house.

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Here’s a hot take: Child’s Play is the best 1980s slasher franchise. It’s had its ups and downs over the course of 30 years, but writer and director Don Mancini’s toy of terror has maintained more self-awareness and character consistency than any of his super-killer brethren. Cult is the seventh movie in the Chucky series, and here’s to a few more go-rounds with Brad Dourif as the voice of America’s favorite Devil doll.

Curse of Chucky (2013)

As Vulture has already told you: Child’s Play is actually the best super-killer megafranchise of the 1980s. Yes, it can be wildly silly at times, but it’s also self-aware, and Brad Dourif continues to bring that mad Chucky magic as the original voice of the doll. Curse brings the franchise back to its home-invasion roots, and stars Dourif’s real-life daughter, Fiona, as a Chucky’s latest target. The sixth movie of the Child’s Play franchise is also the most critically lauded of them all. Who says old super-killers can’t learn new tricks?

The Den (2013)

The Den is a worthy entry in the “The Internet Is Going to Kill Us!” subgenre of horror. (The Russian title of the film is Death Online.) Elizabeth (Melanie Papalia) is a graduate student in sociology, and for her thesis she endeavors to chat with as many people as possible via the website The Den (think Chatroulette) to see how many meaningful conversations she can have with strangers. Like Unfriended, this is a desktop-POV movie, and Elizabeth’s project takes a dark turn when she witnesses what she believes is a murder. Soon people are being abducted and webcams are being hacked as a host of your internet-based fears come to life. Didn’t all our moms teach us not to talk to strangers?

The Descent (2005)

The Descent is a special movie. How often do you get to see a cast composed entirely of women fight their way through an action-horror creature feature — and it’s not just bad B-movie fare. Immerse yourself in this harrowing tale of six friends who gather to go cave-diving in the wilderness, only to be faced with unresolved friction in their relationships … and a race of subterranean monsters.

The Devil’s Candy (2015)

﻿It took Australian director Sean Byrne six years to make a follow-up to his excellent debut feature, 2009’s The Loved Ones, and then it took two more years for that movie to be released wide. Fortunately, it’s excellent. Candy stars Ethan Embry as a heavy-metal-loving artist who starts channeling some very bad energy when he moves into an impossibly cheap Texas farmhouse with his wife and family. Turns out, a guy killed his family in that house, because the Devil told him to do it, and now that guy is roaming the area to feed the dark lord his candy, a.k.a. children. Can Embry stop him and save his family and save himself from channeling Satan? Watch and see!

Extraordinary Tales (2013)

This animated anthology of five adaptations based on Edgar Allan Poe stories boasts an incredible voice cast for its narrations. Christopher Lee, Julian Sands, Guillermo del Toro, Roger Corman, and even Bela Lugosi (thanks to archival audio) carry the viewer through vignettes inspired by The Fall of the House of Usher, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Pit and the Pendulum, and more. Check it out if you’re feeling gothic and whimsical.

Friend Request (2016)

There’s been a lot of internet horror, and there’s also been a lot of witch horror, so why not spice things up and combine the two? Friend Request follows a nice, pretty college girl who comes into contact with the wrong outcast, and when the pretty girl fails to follow through on an offer of friendship, the outcast kills herself and uploads a video of the act online. That’s pretty terrible, but it turns out she only committed suicide to transmit her soul into the watching webcam, allowing her to terrorize people as an unstoppable e-force. This is the logical end point for Twitter trolls.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Send up that Mike Flanagan signal, because we’ve got another one — and perhaps his best. Gerald’s Game stars Carla Gugino giving a career-best performance as Jessie, the docile housewife of handsome, successful Gerald, who whisks her away for a weekend to their country home so the couple can put the spice back in their marriage with a little kink. Gerald proves himself to be a total bastard, however, when he springs a surprise rape fantasy on his wife and then dies of a heart attack on top of her — before he can unlock her handcuffs. Jessie must then confront both her inner demons and a looming bogeyman, that may or may not be real, as she struggles to get free before wasting away on the bed. The scene with the hand was one of the most shocking screen moments of 2017.

Hellraiser (1987)

Clive Barker’s classic erotic horror brings Hell to Earth and makes pain both punishment and pleasure. When a dead man who had an encounter with dark entities known as Cenobites is resurrected years after he opened a portal to a different dimension, he enlists his brother’s scheming wife to feed him blood till he can fully regenerate. But his niece, Kirsty (Ashley Laurence), comes into possession of an enchanted puzzle box that opens the doorway to the world her evil uncle escaped, and she has to make a bargain with the Cenobites to save herself and dispose of her murderous uncle. So if you somehow end up with a Lament Configuration, remember: Never open the box!

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)

Hellbound is the rare sequel that not only meets, but possibly exceeds its predecessor. Kirsty returns for another showdown with both the Cenobites and her evil stepmother Julia (Clare Higgins), who previously led Kirsty’s father to slaughter so evil uncle Frank could fully rise up from Hell. Higgins gives an outstanding femme fatale performance. Laurence continues to show great savvy in the face of extremely frightening and weird circumstances, and this time, we even get to take a trip through the Lament Configuration’s door and check out the halls of Hell. The 1980s were truly a blessed era of horror.

He Never Died (2015)

Here’s a fun genre-bender for you. In He Never Died, Henry Rollins stars as Jack, a painfully antisocial man who keeps to himself for the safety of everyone involved. Among other things, Jack is a cannibal, but to give any more hints about his true identity would spoil it all. But we will add that his life is upended when he discovers he has a long-lost daughter, and he has to rescue her from a gang of criminals, even though he is very, very bad at this whole dad thing. He Never Died gives you horror, comedy, and even some light theology lessons.

Here Alone (2016)

Here Alone is part of the recent emo zombie trend — movies filled with lots of thinky pauses and long shots of beautiful forests that sit in contrast to the savage undead hordes constantly threatening out of (and eventually in) the frame. This one stars Lucy Walters as Ann, a woman who’s learned to live in the woods but hasn’t quite learned how to properly grieve her dead husband and baby child. When she meets a pair of strangers near her camp, will they become a unit, or will suspicion and rivalry tear them apart? And more importantly, will Ann learn to love herself again?

Hush (2016)

Mike Flanagan strikes again! Before A Quiet Place turned silence into a blockbuster monster movie plot device, Flanagan was using sensory deprivation to make Hush one of the best horror movies of 2016. Co-written with star Kate Siegel, the movie takes place over one night when a deaf woman has to evade dying at the hands of a killer who’s stalking her around her house and trying to break in. Siegel gives an outstanding lead performance in this tight, distressing came of cat and mouse.

The Invitation (2015)

Karyn Kusama gifted us with Jennifer’s Body in 2009, and then didn’t return to feature film directing for six years. But boy did she come roaring back with The Invitation, an exercise in creeping dread that stars Logan Marshall-Green as a man attending a dinner party at his ex-wife’s home, and she’s got a very surprising update for him and their shared friends. As Marshall-Green’s Will wonders if he’s going crazy, so will you, and the movie reinforces what you should already know by heart at this point: Always be suspicious of John Carroll Lynch!

It Follows (2015)

This smart walk-and-stalk story is not only very scary and very entertaining, it’s also a flagship film of the current horror boom. We all know that sex is an express pass to the afterlife in scary movies, but sex is the villain in David Robert Mitchell’s second feature. The malevolence is passed along like an STD, and once attached will follow and follow and follow its victims until they either die or infect someone else. The soundtrack by composer Disasterpeace is also amazing.

Killing Ground (2016)

Here’s some serial-killer-in-the-woods horror, Australian style. While American maniacs tend to prefer masks (Jason, Michael, the Collector, Ghostface, the pig-mask maniacs of You’re Next), Aussie murderers often like to let you know who’s coming (see: the sexual predators in Hounds of Love, Wolf Creek’s Mick Taylor, Lola in The Loved Ones, Ray Smilie in The Devil’s Candy). In Killing Ground, a couple camping by a lake realizes something’s gone wrong when their neighboring campsite is left abandoned. The ensuing violence gets pretty stark, so go into this one if you’re looking for something on the grittier side.

Let Me In (2010)

This Swedish vampire story Let the Right One In is a pivotal piece of 21st-century horror, and Let Me In is its very capable American remake. Chloë Grace Moretz stars as a lonely teen vampire who befriends an equally lonely young boy who is the victim of bullies at school. They form a fast, unique friendship and she becomes his unlikely protector. Call it a thinking-man’s take on vampire lore.

The Lost Boys (1987)

It’s the coolest vampire movie of the 1980s, and it was the first movie to feature the Two Coreys, Haim and Feldman. After a mom and her two sons move to a new town, the boys soon discover it’s overrun with undead. When the older one, Michael, is enticed to the dark side by David (Kiefer Sutherland), his brother and some courageous locals have to help rescue him.

Oculus (2013)

Surprise! It’s director Mike Flanagan again! Oculus, from 2013, was the movie that kick-started Flanagan’s horror hot streak, and stars Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites as a pair of siblings who lost both their parents under bizarre circumstances ten years earlier. And by bizarre, we mean there’s a mirror in their house called the Lasser Glass that Gillan’s character, Kaylie, discovers might contain a malevolent force capable of killing people. Your move, Bloody Mary.

Piranha 3D (2010)

It’s spring break at Lake Victoria, and the water is teaming with man-eating fish. This movie knows it’s trashy, and indeed, it’s trying to be, which is what makes it so fun. Also, Jerry O’Connell makes an appearance as a Girls Gone Wild–style pornographer. Party on!

Ravenous (Les Affamés, 2018)

More from the emo zombie movement. This Canadian import (original title: Les Affamés) is another exploration of who we are and what we do after the fall. It’s an undead thriller for the discerning drama fan.

Raw (2016)

A hallmark entry into the growing art-house horror canon, Raw is the directorial debut of French director Julia Ducournau. The story centers on Justine, a vet school freshman who realizes during a hazing incident that she’s got an inconvenient case of cannibalism. But at its core, Raw is a beautifully shot coming-of-age movie about sibling rivalry, sexuality, and learning how to understand yourself in the context of your family. Easy access to great foreign titles like Raw is one of Netflix’s true delights.

The Rezort (2015)

It is damn hard to innovate in the zombie genre at this point, but The Rezort adds a nice twist to the usual proceedings. The movie is set after the contagion has been quelled, but not all the zombies have been wiped out. Instead, a private company has rounded them up and put them on an island where tourists can visit and take guided hunting expeditions to pick off the undead. Because this is a suspenseful movie, The Rezort’s security system obviously goes down, leaving vacationers to fight off the uncontained hordes. There are zombie-rights activists and evil, evil corporate barons, and even parallels to our very real global refugee crisis.

The Ritual (2016)

Netflix is going big on two genre fronts: science fiction and horror. This occult-based horror story follows a group of guys who take a holiday into the wilderness to honor a friend who was killed in a robbery gone awry. Ritual can tonally feel like two movies in one, but both of them are pretty good, and it’s a rare horror movie about a group of dudes getting emotional and bonding in the woods. There’s a lot of great spooky mood here, and men crying in a way that’s really moving.

Scream 2 (1997)

The Scream franchise pulled off a rare feat: putting out four movies that believably followed the same heroine through multiple phases of her life. Whether or not you ride for the later Scream entries, it felt easy to follow Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) from her teen years into adulthood, and she stayed pretty cool to hang out with. Scream 2 is the college years, and it stands out not only for its amazing peripheral ensemble cast — Rebecca Gayheart, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Timothy Olyphant, Liev Schreiber, Jerry O’Connell, Jada Pinkett Smith, Omar Epps, Heather Graham, Portia de Rossi, Joshua Jackson — but also for putting Laurie Metcalf in a pivotal role. Essential modern slasher viewing.

Scream 4 (2011)

This could be considered a controversial choice for recommendation, but it shouldn’t be, because the fourth installment of Wes Craven’s final horror franchise is truly a blast. The whole gang is back in Woodsboro for the big finale with Sidney (Campbell), Dewey (David Arquette), and Gale (Courtney Cox), all back home for the release of Sid’s new memoir and also — surprise! — the timely return of Ghostface. Hayden Panettiere is also turning in the performance of her life as Kirby, the sassy friend of Sid’s niece, and in a truly bizarre meta-layer, Cox and Arquette were going through the end of their real-life marriage as their characters were on the brink of divorce. This is a precious time capsule!

Se7en (1995)

No matter how many years and how many repeat viewings have passed, it will never be less horrifying to watch Brad Pitt scream “What’s in the box?!” at Kevin Spacey, who plays a sociopath with a God complex with almost-suspicious ease. David Fincher is one of our most capable directors in the field of suspense cinema, and there’s no better testament to that fact than Se7en.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

It’s been almost 20 years since Haley Joel Osment told us he could see dead people, and after all this time, M. Night Shyamalan’s breakout film still lives in the twist hall of fame. Osment stars as Cole Sear, a little boy haunted by spirits who starts seeing a child psychologist (Bruce Willis) determined to uncover the mystery of his abilities. But Dr. Crowe is about to dig into more secrets than he bargained for. Co-starring Toni Collette in full concerned-mom mode!

Stitches (2012)

If you love to hate clowns, this British horror-comedy is for you! Stitches (Ross Noble) was a bad clown in life, and he’s an even worse one in death. After accidentally being killed at a child’s birthday party, the soul of Stitches gets trapped in an amulet, turning him into a demon who will, six years later, terrorize the 16th birthday party of the same boy whose house he died in. It’s a wild ride, and one boy even has his head blown up when the clown pumps an excessive amount of air into it. Stitches sets a high bar for all killer clowns to reach.

Teeth (2007)

One of the true indie-horror gems of the past 15 years, Teeth stars Jess Weixler as Dawn O’Keefe, a girl who realizes she’s got teeth growing in her vagina. The vagina dentata protect Dawn when a boy she likes attempts to rape her, and considering almost every man in Dawn’s life turns out to be awful, the startling malady will turn out to be a welcome suit of armor in a world filled with horrible dudes. This is truly a movie for 2018.

Train to Busan (2016)

This South Korean zombie story is truly one of the best movies available to watch on Netflix, regardless of genre. It’s thrilling from start to finish, and the excellent, efficient character development means you feel like you have a stake in everyone involved. Imagine the self-contained maelstrom of Snowpiercer, but with raging undead.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

If there is a model for a truly ideal horror comedy, it is Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine play the titular characters, and these hillbilly best friends are spending some time at the vacation home they just purchased somewhere in the backwoods West Virginia. But their getaway is interrupted when a group of teenagers mistakes them for creepy killers, and suddenly everyone is trying to prove they aren’t murderers while an actual homicidal maniac starts picking them off. It’s sweet. It’s funny. It’s got a body going through a woodchipper.

Under the Shadow (2016)

If you want a break from your typical American ghost story, go for Under the Shadow, an Iranian horror film about a woman whose apartment is being haunted by a djinni. Set against the backdrop of the Iran–Iraq War in the 1980s, the tension is heightened by the fact that the world outside the home is as dangerous as the one within. Ratcheting up the anxiety even further is the fact that our protagonist, Shideh (Narges Rashidi), is dealing with the fear of losing her husband in the war, the resentment of being a stay-at-home mom who is forbidden by the state from working, and a demon infestation all at once. An excellent movie by director-to-watch Babak Anvari.

Under the Skin (2013)

Director Jonathan Glazer makes movies that dig deep into your brain, like Birth and Sexy Beast, and his 2013 horror film starring Scarlett Johansson has become a benchmark in the art-house horror scene. The premise is simple: A strange woman wanders around Scotland luring men to their deaths, but it’s the haunting, beautifully stylized execution that elevates what is essentially a walk-and-stalk horror movie to something special.

V/H/S 2 (2013)

Anthologies have always been a great delivery vehicle for horror, because they allow for short, high-concept stories that don’t need to make room the heavy lifting of exposition. They allow for the weird and the adventurous. Such is the case with the V/H/S, which put a necessary jolt into both the anthology and found-footage formats. The sequel maintains the spirit of the original, but ads just a bit more polish to the proceedings, with vignettes featuring brief forays into an Indonesian cult, an alien abduction, a zombie outbreak, and more.

The Void (2016)

The Void harkens back to horror’s heyday of practical effects, and is aimed squarely at those longing for the sci-fi classics of the 1980s like From Beyond, Hellraiser, and The Thing. Set mostly in a hospital, a group of people are trying to survive the night as a hooded group of cult members close in around their building. But, sorry guys, the real terror is already inside. So much for that great Canadian health care!

The Wailing (2016)

Part contagion thriller, part murder mystery, and part supernatural horror, The Wailing is a haunting effort from South Korean director Na Hong-jin that gives you two-and-a-half hours to fully immerse yourself in the terror. Kwak Do-won stars as Jong-goo, a police officer trying to solve the case of a mysterious stranger whose arrival coincided with the emergence of a deadly virus that’s killing village residents. He has to protect his community, but the more personal challenge will be trying to protect his own daughter.

When Animals Dream (2014)

Animal transformations are great coming-of-age metaphors, and this Danish film is a beautifully executed example of the form. Sonia Suhl plays Marie, an introverted 16-year-old girl who works at a fish-processing plant and starts to manifest some troubling physical maladies that may be connected to a condition that’s left her mom wheelchair-bound and catatonic. Recommended for the movie lover who doesn’t “really do horror” but is feeling adventurous.