The Crown Has Found Its Young Prince Charles, and He’s Maybe Too Hot

Photo: Getty Images

In the clearest evidence it is too nice to the royals, The Crown has cast this guy as Prince Charles. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Josh O’Connor, recently seen hanging out with sheep and falling in love with Alec Secareanu in God’s Own Country, will play the young Prince of Wales in the Netflix show’s third and fourth seasons. Marion Bailey (a frequent Mike Leigh collaborator from Vera Drake to his forthcoming Peterloo) has also joined the cast as the queen mother. As Charles, O’Connor will play the son of Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth. According to the Sunday Times, the upcoming third season will focus on the “Wilson era,” roughly from 1964 to 1976, while the fourth will center on Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, after which The Crown will shuffle in a whole new set of pale British actors to play even older versions of the royal family. It’s the ciiiircle of divine right.