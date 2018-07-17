The CW Is Developing a Lesbian Batwoman Show, Which, Yes Please

Photo: DC Comics

As the CW’s superhero universe metastasizes outward and starts to take over all of TV, its next addition could be a Batwoman series. According to Deadline, the network is developing a Batwoman series that will follow the famous Bat-hero, who will be introduced in its latest big crossover event this December. This version of Batwoman happens to be an out lesbian “armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.” The Vampire Diaries executive producer Caroline Dries is working on the series with super-producer Greg Berlanti. If it goes to series, the show would make Batwoman the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series. Take that, every Marvel movie.