Photo: Phil Caruso/Phil Caruso/SHOWTIME

Showtime’s The Affair will conclude after its fifth season, and that’s all according to plan, says the network’s president of programming. “[Co-creator and showrunner] Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series,” said Showtime’s Gary Levine, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So it’s not a cancellation. It’s just the natural end. The Affair is currently airing its fourth season, with the fifth and final one set to arrive in 2019.