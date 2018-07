Josh Groban is Netflix’s earnest (and non-singing!) cop; Tony Danza is its naughty cop. In The Good Cop — from the creators of Monk — they’re a father-and-son duo. Anthony (Groban) is the straitlaced detective, while Tony (Danza) spent seven years in prison for taking kickbacks. The father and son live together, and grate on each other’s nerves. “You bribed a guy to get me on the ethics panel?” an incredulous Groban asks. Danza balks: “Cost me 50 bucks!” Stream The Good Cop September 21.