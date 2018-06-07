The Louvre Now Has a Tour Based on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ‘Apeshit’ Video

Sure, you knew the Mona Lisa, but what about “Portrait of Madame Récamier” or “The Coronation of Napoleon?” You don’t have to immediately recognize all the artwork depicted in The Carters’ “Apeshit” music video to appreciate it, but if their Everything Is Love visual had you pricing out flights, well, The Louvre has you preemptively covered. The Parisian museum reportedly now has a ninety-minute guided tour taking you through 17 pieces of art depicted in the recent Beyoncé and Jay-Z video, which dropped on June 16. For those of you who can’t drop everything and fly out just yet, you can take your own spin around a few of the works highlighted by the Carters with The Simple Art Historian’s Guide to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Apeshit” Video.