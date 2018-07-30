The Outlander Season 4 Trailer Is Here for Your Loins
Greetings to the Frasers, who have arrived in America and settled in North Carolina — now renamed North Caroleena, thank you Sam Heughan — as their new home. In the first trailer for season four, based on the Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in the Diana Gabaldon series, Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) have journeyed to the States to “start anew,” which inevitably means they’re up to the usual: expanding the family tree (meet Jamie’s aunt Jocasta, played by Maria Doyle Kennedy), brawling with other gingers (Downton Abbey’s Ed Speleers), and having all the sex. Outlander’s fourth season premieres in November, with two more seasons already green-lit.
Watch Now
