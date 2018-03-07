The Sopranos Prequel Movie Has A Director

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In case you missed the latest fan club newsletter, the acclaimed HBO drama The Sopranos is getting its own prequel. The show’s creator David Chase and writer Lawrence Konner have already penned the screenplay for a feature film about the DiMeo family in the time before Tony Soprano took the reigns. And today Deadline is reporting that The Many Saints of Newark, the film’s working title, will have HBO veteran Alan Taylor at the helm as the film’s director.

Taylor’s feature film credits include Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys, but he also has plenty of experience in the Soprano Cinematic Universe. He’s directed nine episodes of the show, including its penultimate episode “The Blue Comet.” He’s also directed for several of HBO’s other hits including Game of Thrones, so it’s a safe bet there’ll be plenty of bloodshed. After all, we’re talking about Livia and Uncle Junior in their prime, that’s scary enough just as a sentence.