Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical is set to end its Broadway run on Sunday, September 16, and not just because all its characters could really, really use a long soak. No, according to the show’s official release, SpongBob’s undersea adventure has to dip from the Palace Theatre due to “previously planned theatre renovations” beginning this fall. But do not worry. You can see all your aquatic friends soon enough, as a North American tour will reportedly kick off in fall 2019. The tour’s casting, cities and venues have yet to be announced, but it would be a huge slap in the face if they didn’t stop by Bikini Bottom for a matinee at least.