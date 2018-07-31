The Symbiote Is Taking Over in the Newest Venom Trailer

“I found something really bad,” Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) says in the newest Venom trailer. “And I have been … taken.” There’s no Liam Neeson to the rescue in the latest super-antihero saga: Eddie descends into a full-on Harvey/Donnie Darko situation in which he talks, out loud, to the new, malevolent resident that has moved into his body. The science is courtesy of evil genius Riz Ahmed, who thinks human beings are disposable.

Watch the previous trailer, where Jenny Slate asks for his help in investigating the whole Symbiote issue, below:

See Venom October 5, 2018.