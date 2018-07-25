The Trump News Network Is Live

On Tuesday night Jimmy Fallon used his powers as host of The Tonight Show to breath life into Donald Trump’s real life greatest fantasy (after driving a really big truck): the Trump News Network. TNN, as it’s called for short, covers everything from screaming “WITCH HUNT!” every twenty minutes to more lighter fare like a potential war with Iran. And, of course, our brave commander in chief’s first real life big boy news broadcast wouldn’t be complete without a sternly worded all caps warning directed at all sharks to kick of Shark Week.

