If you came to the Twin Peaks panel at Comic-Con hoping for answers about The Return — well, are you even a real Twin Peaks fan at all? Cast members Kimmy Robertson, Harry Goaz, Adele Rene, Chrysta Bell, Nicole LaLiberte, John Pirruccello, Amy Shiels, George Griffith, Eric Edelstein, Robert Broski, and executive producer Sabrina Sutherland were all on hand in the Indigo Ballroom on Saturday night, and while they didn’t get into many of the details about Showtime’s revival of David Lynch’s cult classic series, they did share a lot of feelings about what it means to be a part of it. From “arousing” to “transcendent” to many permutations of gratitude to unconditional love and more, cast descriptions of what it was like to work on the show make it sound tantamount to a religious experience. Here are the most highly spiritual explanations of what it’s like to live in the Lynchian world of Twin Peaks.

Chrysta Bell: “[David Lynch] is the most creative human that maybe has ever existed. There’s art just pouring out of every pore in his body. I love the idea of being creatively involved with this person and with all the people that were on this program. It was tremendously arousing, as was said, and also just so fulfilling to be with a group of people who just loved what they were doing and were all so grateful to be a part of the process. It was truly magical, super-special.”

Chrysta Bell again: “It feels like destiny. You can’t describe it. You don’t know how it happened. You don’t know how you became so fortunate, but somehow you did, and so you just do your best to own it and hold it and be all that you can be because of it.”

And Chrysta Bell again: “Twin Peaks for me somehow manages to capture the essence of complete mundane life and then absolute absurdity and I think that that’s also life. So there’s something about this parallel between theories about Twin Peaks and theories about existence itself. That’s pretty deep. I know. But there’s something there. It’s deeply inspiring to think about what we’re doing here and we can project that onto these fantastical fan theories, and it’s all somehow connected, and that’s the beauty of the show.”

Eric Edelstein: “I think it’s honored, honored to be a part of this whole river, or whatever, that’s still flowing and I think it’s going to carry on for many, many years in the future.”

Adele René: “I think that there is no shortage of happiness, and when your heart is as full as it gets, it just gets fuller. With every day that passes we meet new fans and more fans and repeat fans and it continues to grow and it just is this thing that gets bigger and bigger and that’s all that I continue to see. Every day, it’s a larger, better, more fantastic happier world.”

Adele René one more time: “It allows you to go to places with your mind that you wouldn’t know to explore. So you have this guiding light, sort of this father to show you the way and hold your hand as you go, but not necessarily take you. He wants you to get to places on your own as well. That’s what I’m attracted to with it. I don’t know if the fans feel it, but we’re really a family here, too, the bond with the characters on and off scream, how we love each other so much, unconditionally.”

John Pirruccello: “It’s just gratitude. Anything more, I just can’t even get my head around it. To really sort of have something change the way I view television, to have it sort of blow my mind like that, and then to be able to be a part of it, I just don’t even know how to think about it. I don’t have the capacity to understand it. When all the rest of it just kind of washes away and there’s no words for it, gratitude is what’s left.”

Amy Shiels: “It’s really transcendent in a way, because I can’t quite grasp it. Just the love we get back and this family that we’ve made, and the original cast members are the warmest and kindest. They’re so welcoming and sweet. We’ve worked with a master, so nothing’s going to be the same again after that.”