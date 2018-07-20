The Return of Star Trek: Discovery Will Be Preceded By Four Short Films

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

At the very start of the Star Trek: Discovery Comic-Con panel in Hall H today, executive producer and newly minuted showrunner Alex Kurtzman let fans know when they can expect more episodes to hit CBS All Access. The proper second season won’t start airing until early 2019, but there will be a collection of 10 to 15 minute installments called Star Trek: Short Treks that will begin airing later this year. Variety has additional details about the Treks, saying one will star Rainn Wilson’s character Harry Mudd in a short he will also direct. Another one will focus on Aldis Hodge’s Craft, and he will be the only human on board a deserted ship. Yet another will take a closer look at Saru’s (Doug Jones) backstory, the first Kelpien to join Starfleet. And finally, another entry will focus on Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and an unlikely friendship she develops aboard the U.S.S. Discovery.

Kurtzman’s recently contract renewal with CBS included plans for developing Trek properties beyond the series, with miniseries being one of the speculated formats he would roll out. And while one addressed those Patrick Stewart rumors Vulture was wondering about, Kurtzman did let fans know Spock will appear in season two. So, consider our Trek-related burning questions only partially answered.