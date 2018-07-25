TNT’s Snowpiercer Back on Track with Netflix

TNT’s television adaptation of the 2013 film Snowpiercer now has Netflix on board with a plan for the streaming service to distribute the series outside the US and China. As Variety reports, US audiences will be able to watch the show on TNT when it debuts in 2019. This is promising news for a show that earlier this month faced an upheaval as its director quit because, well, he didn’t like it. The showrunner also left the show earlier this year but under “mysterious circumstances” so who knows, maybe this show is haunted? By train ghosts? Are those a thing? The show will star Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, and it follows the last remnants of humanity who now survive the frozen wasteland that is Earth by living on a giant train. Or, as we call it, January in New York City.

