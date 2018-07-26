Tom Arnold’s The Hunt for the Trump Tapes Premieres on Viceland in September

Photo: Viceland

Tom Arnold heads to TV in September with a new series Viceland claims is “All the President’s Men meets Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Titled The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, the eight-episode series follows the comedian as he “takes his addled activism off Twitter into real life and tries his hand at ‘citizen journalism.’ Using his network of connections, Arnold searches for the truth behind the many rumored, potentially damaging recordings of President Donald Trump.” A variety of comedians, journalists, and Trump associates show up throughout the series, including Judd Apatow, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penn Jillette, Rosie O’Donnell, The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, Felix Sater, and Anthony Scaramucci, and it will also reveal what was up with Arnold’s “surprise meeting” with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen last month.

Check out a trailer for the show below, which premieres its first two episodes on Viceland Tuesday, September 18, at 10:30 p.m. Or if the trailer’s not enough for you, please enjoy The Hollywood Reporter’s recap of Arnold’s promotional appearance for the show this morning, where he made statements such as “You will know there is a pee-pee tape” and “Mark Burnett says he’s a Christian, and he lets that man do all that bullshit and he let a sexual harasser work on his show.”