Tom Cruise Made James Corden Jump Out of An Airplane

When you invite Tom Cruise on your show, you want him to feel at ease. It’s important to make a star of his caliber feel fully welcomed and right at home. The Late Late Show with James Corden accomplished this by keeping Cruise in his most natural element: jumping out of an actual plane for realsies. Though Corden made several attempts to flee, there is just no running from Tom Cruise. He will get you, and he will make you jump out of an airplane strapped to a man named Danny. Meanwhile, Cruise jumped alone and did a series of amazing Tom Cruise superhero moves in the actual sky, because he is his own real life cinematic universe.