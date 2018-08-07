Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Marvel legend Steve Ditko passed away on Friday at the age of 90. Among his creations in collaboration with Stan Lee was The Amazing Spider-Man. Ditko was known for creating Spiderman’s costume, web-shooters, as well as the villains he faced. His contributions to the world affected perhaps most profoundly the actors who reached star status wearing the suit he designed, including Tom Holland, who will once again don the spidey suit in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. He paid tribute to the creator whose work changed his life on Saturday in a Tweet. “We all want to leave our mark on the world - this guy crushed it,” the actor wrote. “He made so many people so happy and changed lives - most of all, mine! Thank you Steve - your life lives on man, thank you.”