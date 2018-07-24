Toronto International Film Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

Let’s ride! The Toronto International Film Festival lineup has arrived, setting off an (unofficial) start to awards season. The 2018 slate features buzzy titles from lots of recent faves: Barry Jenkins’s James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk will be premiering at the fest, along with the Timothée Chalamet tearjerker Beautiful Boy, Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, Damien Chazelle’s First Man, and the Robert Pattinson–starring Claire Denis film High Life.
But wait there’s more: Netflix’s Alfonso Cuarón movie Roma, Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself, and Steve McQueen’s Widows will also be there. (Please, for the love of god, can we submit requests now for a photo of Chalamet and Pattinson and Jenkins and Viola Davis and Oscar Isaac and Annette Bening?) Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges are appearing in Ben Is Back (directed by the latter’s father), and TIFF has the honor of hosting two Nicole Holofcener movies: The Land of Steady Habits, which she directed, and Marielle Heller’s Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which Holofcener scripted. (Curiously absent from this list: Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria.) Start studying these titles, they’re sure to be in heavy rotation this awards season.
See the full TIFF lineup below:
Gala Presentations
A Star Is Born, dir. Bradley Cooper
Beautiful Boy, dir. Felix Van Groeningen
Everybody Knows, dir. Asghar Farhadi
First Man, dir. Damien Chazelle
Galveston, dir. Mélanie Laurent
Hidden Man, dir. Jiang Wen
High Life, dir. Claire Denis
Husband Material, dir. Anurag Kashyap
Life Itself, dir. Dan Fogelman
Red Joan, dir. Sir Trevor Nunn
Shadow, dir. Yimou Zhang
The Hate U Give, dir. George Tillman, Jr.
The Kindergarten Teacher, dir. Sara Colangelo
The Land of Steady Habits, dir. Nicole Holofcener
The Public, dir. Emilio Estevez
What They Had, dir. Elizabeth Chomko
Widows, dir. Steve McQueen
Special Presentations
Ben Is Back, dir. Peter Hedges
Burning, dir. Lee Chang-dong
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, dir. Marielle Heller
Capernaum, dir. Nadine Labaki
Cold War, dir. Pawel Pawlikowski
Colette, dir. Wash Westmoreland
Dogman, dir. Matteo Garrone
Giant Little Ones, dir. Keith Behrman
Girls of the Sun, dir. Eva Husson
Hotel Mumbai, dir. Anthony Maras
If Beale Street Could Talk, dir. Barry Jenkins
Manto, dir. Nandita Das
Maya, dir. Mia Hansen-Løve
Monsters and Men, dir. Reinaldo Marcus Green
MOUTHPIECE, dir. Patricia Rozema
Non-Fiction, dir. Olivier Assayas
Papi Chulo, dir. John Butler
Roma, dir. Alfonso Cuarón
Shoplifters, dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
Sunset, dir. László Nemes
The Front Runner, dir. Jason Reitman
The Hummingbird Project, dir. Kim Nguyen
The Old Man & The Gun, dir. David Lowery
The Sisters Brothers, dir. Jacques Audiard
The Wedding Guest, dir. Michael Winterbottom
The Weekend, dir. Stella Meghie
Through Black Spruce, dir. Don McKellar
Where Hands Touch, dir. Amma Asante
White Boy Rick, dir. Yann Demange
Wildlife, dir. Paul Dano