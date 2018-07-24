Toronto International Film Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

Photo: Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Picture/Courtesy of TIFF

Let’s ride! The Toronto International Film Festival lineup has arrived, setting off an (unofficial) start to awards season. The 2018 slate features buzzy titles from lots of recent faves: Barry Jenkins’s James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk will be premiering at the fest, along with the Timothée Chalamet tearjerker Beautiful Boy, Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, Damien Chazelle’s First Man, and the Robert Pattinson–starring Claire Denis film High Life.

But wait there’s more: Netflix’s Alfonso Cuarón movie Roma, Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself, and Steve McQueen’s Widows will also be there. (Please, for the love of god, can we submit requests now for a photo of Chalamet and Pattinson and Jenkins and Viola Davis and Oscar Isaac and Annette Bening?) Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges are appearing in Ben Is Back (directed by the latter’s father), and TIFF has the honor of hosting two Nicole Holofcener movies: The Land of Steady Habits, which she directed, and Marielle Heller’s Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which Holofcener scripted. (Curiously absent from this list: Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria.) Start studying these titles, they’re sure to be in heavy rotation this awards season.

See the full TIFF lineup below:

Gala Presentations

A Star Is Born, dir. Bradley Cooper

Beautiful Boy, dir. Felix Van Groeningen

Everybody Knows, dir. Asghar Farhadi

First Man, dir. Damien Chazelle

Galveston, dir. Mélanie Laurent

Hidden Man, dir. Jiang Wen

High Life, dir. Claire Denis

Husband Material, dir. Anurag Kashyap

Life Itself, dir. Dan Fogelman

Red Joan, dir. Sir Trevor Nunn

Shadow, dir. Yimou Zhang

The Hate U Give, dir. George Tillman, Jr.

The Kindergarten Teacher, dir. Sara Colangelo

The Land of Steady Habits, dir. Nicole Holofcener

The Public, dir. Emilio Estevez

What They Had, dir. Elizabeth Chomko

Widows, dir. Steve McQueen

Special Presentations

Ben Is Back, dir. Peter Hedges

Burning, dir. Lee Chang-dong

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, dir. Marielle Heller

Capernaum, dir. Nadine Labaki

Cold War, dir. Pawel Pawlikowski

Colette, dir. Wash Westmoreland

Dogman, dir. Matteo Garrone

Giant Little Ones, dir. Keith Behrman

Girls of the Sun, dir. Eva Husson

Hotel Mumbai, dir. Anthony Maras

If Beale Street Could Talk, dir. Barry Jenkins

Manto, dir. Nandita Das

Maya, dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Monsters and Men, dir. Reinaldo Marcus Green

MOUTHPIECE, dir. Patricia Rozema

Non-Fiction, dir. Olivier Assayas

Papi Chulo, dir. John Butler

Roma, dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Shoplifters, dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Sunset, dir. László Nemes

The Front Runner, dir. Jason Reitman

The Hummingbird Project, dir. Kim Nguyen

The Old Man & The Gun, dir. David Lowery

The Sisters Brothers, dir. Jacques Audiard

The Wedding Guest, dir. Michael Winterbottom

The Weekend, dir. Stella Meghie

Through Black Spruce, dir. Don McKellar

Where Hands Touch, dir. Amma Asante

White Boy Rick, dir. Yann Demange

Wildlife, dir. Paul Dano