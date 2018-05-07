Trans Actors Slam Scarlett Johansson Rub & Tug Casting

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Scarlett Johansson is facing backlash from trans actors in Hollywood after the Ghost in the Shell star signed on to play a trans crime boss in a new film. Titled Rub & Tug, the movie will reunite Johansson with her Ghost director Rupert Sanders, and Johansson will play trans crime boss Dante “Tex” Gill, who operated massage parlors that doubled as prostitution hubs. Several trans actors have spoken out against Johansson’s casting, asking that trans actors be cast instead. (In response to the criticism, a rep for Johansson told Bustle that critiques “can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”)

Several trans actors were upset by Johansson’s casting. “Oh word?? So you can continue to play us but we can’t play y’all?” trans actor Trace Lysette (Transparent) posted on Twitter Tuesday. “I wouldn’t be upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that’s not the case. A mess.” Jamie Clayton (Sense8) asked that trans talent get to audition for non-trans roles, tweeting, “Actors who are trans never even get to audition for anything other than trans characters. That’s the real issue. We can’t even get in the room. Cast actors who are trans as non trans characters. I dare you.” Trans activist Jen Richards suggested The Hollywood Reporter devote a roundtable to trans casting issues, an idea cosigned by Orange Is the New Black’s Laverne Cox: