Donald Trump Walks Us Through America’s Independence On Late Night

It’s not often the lowlife lost souls of late night give Donald Trump a chance to defend his view of the world. But tonight on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedian gave us a glimpse into a Trump-ified version of a American history. From it we learned many historical fun facts, like, did you know Paul Revere was the spineless speaker of the house? And that Benedict Arnold is the president’s favorite breakfast? Or how about the one where the president is going to spend next 4th of July grand marshaling a military parade from a fire truck? Honestly that last one’s probably true.