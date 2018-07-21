USA Cancels Colony After 3 Seasons

Photo: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Deadline is reporting that USA has cancelled their sci-fi drama Colony, starring Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies. It’s season 3 finale on Wednesday will be the final episode of the series. While Colony started out strong, spending its first two seasons as the top cable scripted series on Thursday nights, things took a turn when the show lost a California tax credit and had to move production to Vancouver for season 3.

With that move came another change as co-creator and executive producer Carlton Cuse, of Lost fame, moved on to work on Amazon’s Jack Ryan series. But the nail in the show’s coffin appears to have been when they slid to have the lowest ratings on USA for a scripted drama among 18-49 year olds. So be sure to pour one out at Comic Con for the loss of some good, old-fashioned real deal sci-fi.