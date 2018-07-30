The USA Gymnastics Sex-Abuse Scandal Is Getting the HBO Treatment

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Earlier this year, former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was given a third prison sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing over 100 women and girls in the country’s gymnastics circuit, in what was considered one of the most shocking displays of abuse in modern sports history. Now, HBO will tell this story in a new documentary. Deadline reports that the network has acquired At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, which promises to fully explore the 2017 scandal by “depicting a landscape in which women spend their youth seeking victory on a world stage, juxtaposed against a culture where abuse prevails and lives are damaged forever.” The doc follows years of meticulous research by the production team, and will be directed by Erin Lee Carr. It’ll premiere sometime in 2019.