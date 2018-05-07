This week, Andy Dick was arrested and charged with sexual battery in Los Angeles for allegedly touching and making inappropriate comments to a woman passing him on the sidewalk. And now, a video of the comedian rubbing Ivanka Trump’s legs on television in 2007 has resurfaced. In the clip, both Dick and Trump are appearing as guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when suddenly Dick makes a comment about Ivanka’s legs and rubs them. Trump appears shocked but attempts to laugh off the incident while slapping Dick’s hand away. People reports that later Kimmel and a member of his security team removed Dick from the set.

Dick actually brought attention to the incident himself in an Instagram post last year when he posted a screenshot of the incident along with the caption, “The time I “groped” Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Her legs were sparkling, and I was trying to see if the glitter would wipe off. I also mistakenly thought she would date me. I was jokingly carried off by security. Is anybody going to carry Trump off? No joke. Confusing times.”

The Instagram post was written months after Dick was fired from two films following allegations of sexual assault and harassment.