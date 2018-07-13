The new film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot is based on the life of cartoonist John Callahan. Played here by Joaquin Phoenix, Callahan was a lifelong hard drinker living in Los Angeles who, after a terrible car accident, was left paralyzed and in a wheelchair. In the process of relearning how to navigate life, Callahan found out he had a knack for drawing and ended up becoming a popular newspaper cartoonist with a cult following who loved his irreverent works. In this clip, we see Callahan at a Los Angeles party where he meets Dexter (Jack Black), the man who would plow his car into a lamppost later that night, and change Callahan’s life forever. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot starts playing in theaters today.