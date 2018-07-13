Jack Black and Joaquin Phoenix Talk Colons In Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot Clip

By

The new film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot is based on the life of cartoonist John Callahan. Played here by Joaquin Phoenix, Callahan was a lifelong hard drinker living in Los Angeles who, after a terrible car accident, was left paralyzed and in a wheelchair. In the process of relearning how to navigate life, Callahan found out he had a knack for drawing and ended up becoming a popular newspaper cartoonist with a cult following who loved his irreverent works. In this clip, we see Callahan at a Los Angeles party where he meets Dexter (Jack Black), the man who would plow his car into a lamppost later that night, and change Callahan’s life forever. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot starts playing in theaters today.

Watch Now

  1. NYC Stories: Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Have Ridiculous Memories of NYC
  2. How Realistic Are Hollywood Hacking Scenes?
  3. A History of the New York Drag Scene That Launched RuPaul
  4. We Baked a Drake Cake to Celebrate Scorpion
  5. Sex Educators React to Hollywood’s Sex Scenes
  6. Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
  7. Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
  8. How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
  9. Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
  10. Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
  11. Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
  12. Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
  13. Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
  14. Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
  15. Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
  16. How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
  17. Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
  18. James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment
  19. How to Clean a Dinosaur at NYC’s Museum of Natural History
  20. Remaking a Murder: How Weegee Photographed a Mob Killing
Watch a V. Bro-y ‘Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ Clip
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.