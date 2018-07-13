Jack Black and Joaquin Phoenix Talk Colons In Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot Clip
The new film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot is based on the life of cartoonist John Callahan. Played here by Joaquin Phoenix, Callahan was a lifelong hard drinker living in Los Angeles who, after a terrible car accident, was left paralyzed and in a wheelchair. In the process of relearning how to navigate life, Callahan found out he had a knack for drawing and ended up becoming a popular newspaper cartoonist with a cult following who loved his irreverent works. In this clip, we see Callahan at a Los Angeles party where he meets Dexter (Jack Black), the man who would plow his car into a lamppost later that night, and change Callahan’s life forever. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot starts playing in theaters today.
Watch Now
- NYC Stories: Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Have Ridiculous Memories of NYC
- How Realistic Are Hollywood Hacking Scenes?
- A History of the New York Drag Scene That Launched RuPaul
- We Baked a Drake Cake to Celebrate Scorpion
- Sex Educators React to Hollywood’s Sex Scenes
- Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
- Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
- How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
- Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
- Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
- Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
- Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
- Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
- Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
- Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
- How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
- Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
- James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment
- How to Clean a Dinosaur at NYC’s Museum of Natural History
- Remaking a Murder: How Weegee Photographed a Mob Killing