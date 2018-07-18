Watch Charlie Puth Sing Your Favorite 90’s Punk Songs

Tonight Charlie Puth made a special appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to plug an album that actually is too good to be true: Charlie Puth Sings 90’s Punk. This masterwork we’ll never get to actually own includes such epic 90’s bangers as Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy”, The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright”, and of course basically all of Less Than Jake’s catalog. There’s even a bonus performance of the Spice Girls’ hit debut single “Wannabe”. Sure, it isn’t punk, but it is the one song from the 90’s everyone can admit they love unless they’re liars.

