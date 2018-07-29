Ozark Season 2 Trailer: We Gotta Get Out of This Place

Ozark, a.k.a. the perpetually blue-tinted drama on the top of the Missouri Tourism Board’s adversary list, is back for its sophomore season. And things aren’t looking too great for the Byrdes, not one bit! The father (Jason Bateman) might have to start killing people to cover up his penchant for hanging with drug cartels. The mom (Laura Linney) generally looks sad. The authorities are closing in. The teens are rebelling! A spooky woman says, verbatim, “Don’t fuck my client, they’ll kill your children.” The clients will presumably not be fucked with beginning on August 31, when the season premieres in full.

