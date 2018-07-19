Jennifer Lopez Makes Her Glorious Return to the Rom-Com in Second Act Trailer

The Wedding Planner. Maid in Manhattan. Shading Ben Affleck’s midlife-crisis back tattoo. Even Monster-in-Law! Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can’t do?! The queen of romantic comedies has returned to delivering punch lines with Second Act. J.Lo stars as Maya, a big-box store employee who — thanks to an embellished LinkedIn, a faked degree from Wharton, and a few Photoshopped pics with the Obamas — enters the C-Suite. (Think Working Girl meets “Dinero.”) “A lie got you in the door, but you got the job baby,” (a very wise and very funny) Leah Remini counsels. Can we go ahead and place Remini atop the list of romantic-comedy sidekicks? See Second Act in theaters November 21, 2018.