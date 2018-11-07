Colette Trailer: Keira Knightley Returns to Her True Passion, Old-Timey Scandals

The very British cast of Colette is here to introduce you to a very French scandal. Keira Knightley and an assemblage of tiny hats play Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, whose husband Willy (a pouty Dominic West) convinces her to write a novel based on her own experiences, which he brands as his own, and which becomes a runaway success. This, as you might imagine, is rather hard on the marriage, as is Willy’s philandering. So Colette tries to break out of his not-so-metaphorical confinement, pursuing an affair along the way with a cross-dressing noblewoman (Angels in America’s Denise Gough). Colette premiered at Sundance earlier this year, and will come out this fall, in time for Knightley to see if this, finally, is the costume drama that will get her an Oscar.