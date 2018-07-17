Boy Erased Trailer: Kidman and Crowe Send Lucas Hedges to Conversion Therapy

Just when you’ve finally recovered from the gut-punching Carell–Chalamet performances in the Beautiful Boy trailer, Lucas Hedges and Nicole Kidman have arrived to shatter your heart. In the first trailer for Boy Erased, Hedges stars as Jared, the song of a Baptist pastor who has been outed to his family (Kidman and Russell Crowe). In response, the family sends Jared to a conversion therapy program run by Joel Edgerton. Welcome to the fall of Lucas Hedges winning every award imaginable — it’s what he deserves! Boy Erased co-stars Joe Alwyn and Troye Sivan, who contributes an original song for the trailer (“Revelation” by Sivan and Jónsi). See it in theaters this November.