Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

One of Beyoncé’s only peers attended her On the Run II tour last night in Paris. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Sasha joined Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, in the front row. Casual.

And can we just reflect on how beautiful Sasha Obama is? Hair is laid, sis. #OTRII pic.twitter.com/KMv335YEE7 — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) July 15, 2018

Obama really got into the spirit of the concert, waving her arms and dancing along to the music. This isn’t her first Bey & Jay concert, either. She took Malia and Sasha to see them in Chicago way back in 2014 and at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015, she went onstage to hug the singer. Oh, and there was the whole thing where Beyoncé sang the national anthem at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2013. Basically, they go way back.