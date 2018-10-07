Life Itself Trailer: An Intergenerational Tale of a Lot of Crying

Dan Fogelman, the man who tore your heart out with Crazy, Stupid, Love. and This Is Us, would like you cry some more, dammit! In Life Itself, Fogelman directs an intergenerational crew of sad-sack lovebirds (his speciality) that includes Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner, and Mandy Patinkin. Mostly, these people wander through life falling in love, making existential pronouncements worthy of Dawson’s Creek, and having symmetrical faces. Life Itself premieres September 21. There will probably be a twist.