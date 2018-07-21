Photo: Warner Bros.

Today’s super-stacked Warner Bros. panel at Comic-Con kicked off with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, featuring Eddie Redmayne in a cute sweater, Ezra Miller in his kookiest Comic-Con cosplay yet, and an in-character appearance from the PR-plagued Johnny Depp. Depp is also featured heavily in the new trailer for the latest in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter spinoff, and there may be even more surprises for fans of the franchise. “It’s a geek-out fiasco,” Miller said at the panel, and now’s your chance to press play and concur.