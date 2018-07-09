The Favourite Trailer: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz Get Royally Mad
After the grim and unsettling The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos has returned with The Favourite, in which Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman jockey for power (and rabbits?) in early 18th-century England. Lady Sarah (Weisz) runs things for the ill and odd Queen Anne (Colman). New servant Abigail (Stone) arrives and fills in as the queen’s companion while Sarah is busy strategizing a war with the French, thus replacing Sarah as Anne’s favorite. Joe Alwyn and almost Top Gun 2 star Nicholas Hoult co-star. Hey, all those other queens got biopics — it’s Queen Anne’s turn! See The Favourite in theaters November 23.
Watch Now
- How Realistic Are Hollywood Hacking Scenes?
- A History of the New York Drag Scene That Launched RuPaul
- We Baked a Drake Cake to Celebrate Scorpion
- Sex Educators React to Hollywood’s Sex Scenes
- Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
- Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
- How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
- Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
- Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
- Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
- Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
- Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
- Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
- Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
- How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
- Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
- James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment
- How to Clean a Dinosaur at NYC’s Museum of Natural History
- Remaking a Murder: How Weegee Photographed a Mob Killing
- Mandy Moore on the Innate Sadness of This Is Us