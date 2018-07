Photo: Warner Bros.

Godzilla versus series mainstays like Rodan, Mothra, and Ghidorah? Sure. Godzilla versus Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, and Millie Bobby Brown? Okay, now you’ve got our attention. The new sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters debuted its trailer today at Comic-Con and it promises all manner of match-ups though frankly, we’d put our money on the character actresses. (Trust and know that Vera Farmiga’s scream could outdo Godzilla’s, as any good Bates Motel watcher can tell you.)