The new official trailer for Paramount Network’s docuseries Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, executive produced by Shawn Carter, traces the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement back to the 17-year-old’s shooting death at the hands of George Zimmerman on February 26, 2012. Claiming self-defense, Zimmerman was later acquitted in July 2013 of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, sparking national protests. The six-part series, which features interviews with Trayvon’s parents Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, will premiere on July 30th at 10pm.