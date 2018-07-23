In the new trailer for director Elizabeth Chomko’s debut film What They Had, Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner and Robert Forster explore the impact of a parent’s mental decline on even an extremely functional family. Danner and Forster’s characters shared a long, happy marriage. Now, one must care for the other during her final decline. Michael Shannon lovely tends to his elderly parents, but still feels the weight of their old age. Oh, and then there’s Hilary Swank, whose marriage is falling apart just as her mother’s cognitive abilities have started to slip. No upside there, except for maybe the Oscar Swank’s going to win for this thing. What They Had hits theaters this October and, you know what, why not go ahead and take your mom?