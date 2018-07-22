The Good Place Cast Reveals Who — In Real Life — Is Destined For The Bad Place

Who IRL would go to #TheGoodPlace or The Bad Place? The cast sounds off with their thumbs. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/KvlfLBn1yw — The Good Place 🚂 SDCC (@nbcthegoodplace) July 21, 2018

During today’s Comic-Con panel for The Good Place, a fan asked the cast and creators where each of them thinks they’ll end up in their own afterlives. Instead of talking it out, everyone decided to throw a thumbs up or down, and after a count of three the whole panel — which included producers Drew Goddard and Morgan Sackett, creator Mike Schur, and cast members Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper, and D’Arcy Carden — gave their guesses about eternity. Everyone but Bell and Danson gave an enthusiastic thumbs down, but Bell went big by giving herself two hearty thumbs up. Smiling, she told Danson, “I’ll see you there, Ted!” Hey, at least they’re all excited about it!