Georgia state representative Jason Spencer is no longer most famous for introducing a 2016 bill to ban Muslims from wearing veils or threatening a black female Democrat by telling her he couldn’t “guarantee you won’t be met with torches but something a lot more definitive.” No, thanks to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America?, he’s now known for something else. As the New York Times reports, on Monday morning, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston released a statement responding to Spencer’s Who Is America? appearance, in which he dropped his pants and used multiple racial slurs. “Representative Spencer has disgraced himself and should resign immediately,” Ralston said in his statement. “Georgia is better than this.”

Elsewhere, Republican Georgia governor Nathan Deal responded to Spencer’s segment on Twitter, saying he is “saddened and disgusted” by Spencer’s behavior. Republican candidate for governor Brian Kemp, who had previously listed Spencer as one of his supporters, released a statement of his own saying “Rep. Spencer’s words and behavior are hurtful, insensitive and completely unacceptable. At the very least, he should issue a public apology for this shameful incident.”

The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) July 23, 2018

Spencer’s Facebook page appears to have been deleted since his big Who Is America? debut.

Update: Spencer issued a statement to Washington Post reporter Steven Zeitchik, which Zeitchik tweeted in a thread Monday afternoon. Spencer said he would “finish the remaining five months at my post and vacate my seat.” You can read the full statement below.