Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton, and Mia Wasikowska Team Up to Break Your Heart

Three of your favorite stars are gearing up to give you extreme situational depression, as Variety is reporting that Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton, and Mia Wasikowska have just signed on to co-star in the film Blackbird. The film will be directed by Notting Hill director Roger Mitchell and is based on a Danish-language film called Silent Heart that was released in 2014. In that film, the mother is suffering from ALS and plans to pursue euthanasia. Yeah. Oof, right? In the American version, Keaton will play a mother who brings her family together for one last weekend before she commits suicide, which is American for “euthanasia.” So, also oof.