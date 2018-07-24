Wonder Woman 1984 Casts Natasha Rothwell from HBO’s Insecure

Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, is shaping up to be full of surprises. And now, with about 20 weeks left of shooting, the film has added a new actor to the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter Natasha Rothwell has joined the sequel in an unspecified role. Rothwell co-stars and also writes for the acclaimed HBO comedy Insecure and also appeared in Love, Simon.

She joins Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal in this second installment of the Wonder Woman franchise that sees our heroine tackling the Cold War during the 80’s. While plot details have remained under wraps, we can safely say there will be fanny packs.