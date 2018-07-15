Pussy Riot Says They Were Behind the World Cup Final Disruption

Photo: KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images

If you were knocking back some brewskis and enjoying the World Cup final between France and Croatia a few moments ago, you’d know that the shots of Mbappé joyously running around were temporarily replaced by four people unexpectedly storming the field to disrupt the match. It was swiftly dealt with and the final resumed not more than a minute later — Fox was conscious not to angle the cameras in that direction — under the assumption that some crazed soccer fans tried to get their 15 minutes of fame. But, not so. The feminist Russian band Pussy Riot has claimed responsibility for the organized disruption, writing on their official Twitter account why they were inspired to do so.

“The FIFA World Cup has reminded us of the possibilities of the heavenly policeman in the Great Russia of the future, but the earthly policeman, entering the ruleless game breaks out world apart,” they wrote, in part. “When the earthly policeman enters the game, we demand to: 1) Let all political prisoners free. 2) Not imprison for ‘likes.’$2 3) Stop illegal arrests on rallies. 4) Allow political competition in the country. 5) Not fabricate criminal accusations and not keep people in jails for no reason. 6) Turn the earthly policeman into the heavenly policeman.”

NEWS FLASH! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match — ”Policeman enters the Game”https://t.co/3jUi5rC8hh pic.twitter.com/W8Up9TTKMA — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) July 15, 2018

And because we know you’d like photo evidence. Go Mbappé!

Pussy riot have claimed responsibility for today's #WorldCupFinal pitch invasion demanding the release of political prisoners https://t.co/0fqnCA3IRN pic.twitter.com/39hUfpmahJ — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) July 15, 2018

France ended up winning the match, 4-2. Bon travail!